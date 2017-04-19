“Typically, when a company is on the verge of releasing a new product that is shaping up to be a smash hit, it’s bad news for the company’s rivals. The logic there seems fairly obvious,” Zach Epstein reports for BGR. “LG, for example, is in a world of hurt because its sleek new G6 flagship phone is about to be completely eclipsed by Samsung’s new Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. Interestingly, however, the world’s top insider issued a new report [from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo] on Wednesday morning that suggests the opposite will be true for Apple.”

“Kuo breaks down early reactions to the Galaxy S8, explaining that the response from consumers has been better than expected because of the device’s bezel-less design,” Chance Miller reports for 9to5Mac. “The analyst explains that the full-screen design has offset other concerns relating to the Galaxy S8, such as its rear-facing fingerprint sensor and the lack of a dual-camera.”

Miller reports, “All in all, KGI still predicts that the upcoming iPhone 8 will have a full-screen design, something that will accelerate its adoption.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Also, iPhone 8’s display won’t be flawed with red tint or Apple won’t accept them from the slavish copier.

SEE ALSO:
Samsung under fire: Galaxy S8 owners angry over ‘red tint’ display problems – April 18, 2017
Eight reasons to buy Apple’s iPhone 7 Plus over Samsung’s Galaxy S8 Plus for business – April 17, 2017
Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple’s iPhone 8 will blow away Samsung’s Galaxy S8 sales – March 13, 2017
Samsung’s Siri knockoff ‘Bixby’ not ready for Galaxy 8 global launch – April 12, 2017
iPhone 8 buzz already hurting sales of iPhone knockoff peddlers like Samsung – April 11, 2017