“Typically, when a company is on the verge of releasing a new product that is shaping up to be a smash hit, it’s bad news for the company’s rivals. The logic there seems fairly obvious,” Zach Epstein reports for BGR . “LG, for example, is in a world of hurt because its sleek new G6 flagship phone is about to be completely eclipsed by Samsung’s new Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. Interestingly, however, the world’s top insider issued a new report [from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo] on Wednesday morning that suggests the opposite will be true for Apple.”

“Kuo breaks down early reactions to the Galaxy S8, explaining that the response from consumers has been better than expected because of the device’s bezel-less design,” Chance Miller reports for 9to5Mac. “The analyst explains that the full-screen design has offset other concerns relating to the Galaxy S8, such as its rear-facing fingerprint sensor and the lack of a dual-camera.”

Miller reports, “All in all, KGI still predicts that the upcoming iPhone 8 will have a full-screen design, something that will accelerate its adoption.”

