“Kuo breaks down early reactions to the Galaxy S8, explaining that the response from consumers has been better than expected because of the device’s bezel-less design,” Chance Miller reports for 9to5Mac. “The analyst explains that the full-screen design has offset other concerns relating to the Galaxy S8, such as its rear-facing fingerprint sensor and the lack of a dual-camera.”
Miller reports, “All in all, KGI still predicts that the upcoming iPhone 8 will have a full-screen design, something that will accelerate its adoption.”
MacDailyNews Take: Also, iPhone 8’s display won’t be flawed with red tint or Apple won’t accept them from the slavish copier.
