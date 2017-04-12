“Following concerns that Apple could displace Imagination Technologies and Dialog Semiconductor with an internal solution, we evaluate the potential risk that other suppliers could be displaced by Apple in the future,” John Vinh and Jun Wang, Pacific Coast Securities, write via Barron’s.

“In our view, the risk of radio-frequency (RF) providers (Broadcom, Qorvo, Skyworks Solutions or Cirrus Logic) being insourced by Apple is medium to low, but Synaptics’ risk is potentially high,” Vinh and Wang write. “Our favorite Apple supply chain names are Broadcom, Cirrus and Skyworks.”

Vinh and Wang write, “We see moderate-to-high risk of Apple looking to insource its display driver integrated circuit (DDIC), given: 1) as we previously noted, Apple has hired a significant number of former Renesas SP (RSP) [supplier of DDICs] engineers; and 2) we believe Apple has been developing its own internal OLED DDIC.”

