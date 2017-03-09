“To date, the iPhone 6 is still responsible for the biggest iPhone upgrade cycle in history,” Yoni Heisler writes for BGR. “And with good reason, the iPhone 6 marked the first time Apple delved into the world of larger-screened iPhones, at long last giving users with a preference for larger screens a compelling reason to upgrade.”

“What’s more,” Heisler writes, “Apple in 2014 didn’t just release one new device; rather, it released two distinct iPhone models, the 4.7-inch iPhone 6 and the gargantuan 5.5-inch iPhone 6 Plus.”

MacDailyNews Take: Even further, Apple was a good two years late with properly-sized phones making for an unprecedented level of pent-up demand.

“Looking ahead to Apple’s 2017 phone lineup, there’s a very good chance that the upgrade cycle Apple enjoyed in 2014 will not only be matched, but may very well be surpassed later this year once Apple rolls out the highly anticipated iPhone 8,” Heisler writes. “In many ways, Apple’s iPhone 8 — which may very well be called the iPhone Edition — is the iPhone [for which] we’ve all been waiting… According to a number of credible sources, Apple’s flagship 2017 iPhone will incorporate a curved OLED display with minimal bezels on both the top and bottom of the device. In turn, the iPhone 8 will likely feature an iPhone 7 Plus sized screen in an iPhone 7 sized form factor.”

