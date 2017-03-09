“What’s more,” Heisler writes, “Apple in 2014 didn’t just release one new device; rather, it released two distinct iPhone models, the 4.7-inch iPhone 6 and the gargantuan 5.5-inch iPhone 6 Plus.”
MacDailyNews Take: Even further, Apple was a good two years late with properly-sized phones making for an unprecedented level of pent-up demand.
“Looking ahead to Apple’s 2017 phone lineup, there’s a very good chance that the upgrade cycle Apple enjoyed in 2014 will not only be matched, but may very well be surpassed later this year once Apple rolls out the highly anticipated iPhone 8,” Heisler writes. “In many ways, Apple’s iPhone 8 — which may very well be called the iPhone Edition — is the iPhone [for which] we’ve all been waiting… According to a number of credible sources, Apple’s flagship 2017 iPhone will incorporate a curved OLED display with minimal bezels on both the top and bottom of the device. In turn, the iPhone 8 will likely feature an iPhone 7 Plus sized screen in an iPhone 7 sized form factor.”
Much more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Beating the iPhone 6/Plus frenzy will be difficult, but eminently doable as the iPhone install base has grown even larger since 2014. The only question is, as always, can Apple make enough?
