“Citing sources in Apple’s supply chain, analyst Timothy Arcuri of Cowen and Company sees a ‘feature-rich launch’ of three new iPhone models in late 2017, headlined by what he refers to as an ‘iPhone X,'” Mike Wuerthele reports for AppleInsider.

“In addition to the 5.8-inch OLED model with a ‘wraparound’ screen design, he also believes Apple will release new 4.7- and 5.5-inch ‘iPhone 7s’ handsets, serving as upgrades to the existing iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus designs,” Wuerthele reports. “The Cowen and Company report suggests Apple may yet choose to use OLED screens in the smaller models, dependent on Samsung’s ability to supply OLED screens to Apple in the capacity and process that is desired, as well as consumption of Apple’s existing LCD inventory.”

“It’s also heavily rumored that key components — such as the earpiece, FaceTime camera and Touch ID fingerprint sensor — will be embedded into the OLED display, allowing for a seamless edge-to-edge front panel,” Wuerthele reports. “Apple does currently hold a patent on reading fingerprints through a device screen.”

