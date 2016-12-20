“A Weibo user with a history of leaking accurate Apple info has posted today to his Chinese social media account supposed documents showing the internal codename of the next year’s top-of-the-line OLED iPhone (probably called iPhone 8), and the two LCD iPhones too,” Ben Sin reports for Forbes.

“According to the documents — which is in line with most of the existing iPhone 8 rumors — Apple will release three models of iPhones next year, codenamed D20, D21 and D22 (for reference: the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus were given internal codenames D10 and D20 early in its production cycles),” Sin reports. “The document also suggests that Apple has given the high-end model the name ‘Ferrari.'”

“In line with the recent report by the Korean Herald and John Kang of Forbes the ‘Ferrari’ OLED iPhone is going use curved OLED panels supplied by Samsung (though from my visit to LG’s headquarters recently, it seems like Apple has been in talks with LG too) line of phones with a curved display,” Sin reports. “The phone will also certainly be smaller and sleeker than the iPhone 7 Plus, because the new iPhone will use a two-part motherboard that allows for ‘more compact build,’ according to the leaked documents.”

