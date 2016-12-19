“Plastic OLED has been used for curved panels for devices like the Galaxy S7 Edge, while glass OLED is typically used for flat panels,” Shin reports. “‘The upcoming iPhone may use new sensing technology, which enables the phone to respond when users touch any side of the device. But, Apple may not adopt this technology,’ the source added, without elaborating further on details.”
“Although Apple has to entirely rely on Samsung for its OLED panels next year, the iPhone maker is expected to gradually reduce reliance as it moves to prevent leaks of information to its head-to-head smartphone rival,” Shin reports. “According to recent news reports, LG Display — Apple’s longtime LCD supplier — is currently working with Apple and Google to develop foldable panels for outward-folding smartphones. It reportedly aims to provide the foldable panels to Apple, Google and Microsoft in 2018.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Thanks to our extremely enjoyable 256GB Jet Black iPhone 7 Plus units, we actually can wait a bit for next year’s flagship iPhone, but just barely.
Apple had better price the OLED “iPhone Pro” appropriately because the demand is going to jump to a new level.
