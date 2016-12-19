“All of Apple’s iPhone 8 OLED versions will be curved, sources said Sunday, amid growing speculations over the design of the US tech giant’s upcoming flagship smartphones,” Shin Ji-hye reports for The Korea Herald. “‘The OLED version of the new iPhone will all be curved as Apple ordered all plastic OLED — not glass — from Samsung Display. Samsung is capable of supplying a little less than 100 million units of curved OLED displays to Apple,’ a source familiar with the matter told The Korea Herald. ”

“Plastic OLED has been used for curved panels for devices like the Galaxy S7 Edge, while glass OLED is typically used for flat panels,” Shin reports. “‘The upcoming iPhone may use new sensing technology, which enables the phone to respond when users touch any side of the device. But, Apple may not adopt this technology,’ the source added, without elaborating further on details.”

“Although Apple has to entirely rely on Samsung for its OLED panels next year, the iPhone maker is expected to gradually reduce reliance as it moves to prevent leaks of information to its head-to-head smartphone rival,” Shin reports. “According to recent news reports, LG Display — Apple’s longtime LCD supplier — is currently working with Apple and Google to develop foldable panels for outward-folding smartphones. It reportedly aims to provide the foldable panels to Apple, Google and Microsoft in 2018.”

