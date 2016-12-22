“Unfortunately, Mitsuke, Japan-based Canon Tokki Corp. has a near monopoly on the machines that are capable of making OLED,” Wolfe writes. “The current lead time for the machines, which cost up to $85 million each, is two years.”
“The latest rumors suggest that Apple will produce a new 5.8-inch iPhone in 2017 that will feature an OLED display,” Wolfe writes. “Bloomberg believes that Samsung ‘is on track to be the sole supplier,’ but ‘may not be able to make enough due to low yield rates combined with increasing iPhone demand.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: In the 2016 election cycle, Donald Trump raised enough money from small money donors ($200 or less) to buy just one Canon Tokki OLED machine.
