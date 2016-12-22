“Organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays work with a backlight, allowing them to be thinner and lighter than traditional liquid crystal displays (LCD). In doing so, these enable sharp, vibrant displays that use less energy,” Bryan M. Wolfe writes for AppAdvice. “These reasons alone are why companies like Apple are turning to OLED for mobile products.”

“Unfortunately, Mitsuke, Japan-based Canon Tokki Corp. has a near monopoly on the machines that are capable of making OLED,” Wolfe writes. “The current lead time for the machines, which cost up to $85 million each, is two years.”

“The latest rumors suggest that Apple will produce a new 5.8-inch iPhone in 2017 that will feature an OLED display,” Wolfe writes. “Bloomberg believes that Samsung ‘is on track to be the sole supplier,’ but ‘may not be able to make enough due to low yield rates combined with increasing iPhone demand.'”

Read more in the full article here.