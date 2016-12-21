“However, analysts immediately raised the prospect that a pivot to a difficult technology that requires persistent heavy investment could spell more funding troubles ahead for the Japanese manufacturer, which has mostly struggled since it listed its shares in 2014,” Inagaki reports. “Japan Display said on Wednesday that the financial package of up to ¥75bn ($638m) from a government-backed fund, the Innovation Network Corporation of Japan (INCJ), will be used to speed up development of two types of technologies to make organic light-emitting diode screens.”
“Japan Display had long touted the superiority of its liquid crystal display (LCD) technologies compared to OLED, which is championed by South Korean makers such as LG Display. But the company, created in 2012 by merging the LCD units of Hitachi, Toshiba, and Sony, has reversed course, with Apple expected to adopt OLED screens for its new iPhones,” Inagaki reports. “‘Our client needs are currently very diversified. To respond to their needs, we will accelerate development of OLED screens,’ said Mitsuru Homma, the chief executive of Japan Display.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We love it when a plan comes together (and partially screws Samsung in the process)!
