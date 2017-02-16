“According to a new investor note from reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s upcoming iPhone 8 will adopt a new ‘function area’ at the bottom the display,” Chance Miller reports for 9to5Mac. “This feature is possible due to the near bezel-less design of the iPhone 8 and subsequent bump in screen size to 5.8-inch.”

“The function area is said to be located in the same area as the current Home button and will thus replace Touch ID,” Miller reports. “Apple plans to make up for the lack of Touch ID with new biometric technologies that will be able to securely offer similar functionalities as Touch ID. While Kuo doesn’t dive into specifics, features such as facial recognition have been rumored.”

“With the new function area housing virtual buttons and other actions, Kuo says that the usable display real estate will be around 5.15-inches,” Miller reports. “It’s unclear what exact will be housed in the ‘function area,’ but it is likely that it will be some sort of virtual buttons and quick actions, perhaps similar to the Touch Bar on the MacBook Pro.”

