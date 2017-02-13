“With reports indicating the OLED iPhone screen is circa 5.5 inches, it seems that the ‘no bezels’ rumor is true,” Mayo reports. “As well as pushing a much larger screen in the same physical space, a significant improvement in battery capacity is also noteworthy. The current 4.7 inch iPhone 7 has a 1960 mAH battery whereas the Plus is rated at 2900 mAH.”
“That’s an increase of about 50% for the OLED iPhone, if KGI’s predictions turn out to be accurate,” Mayo reports. “KGI says the dramatic increase in battery capacity is made possible by Apple adopting a stacked ‘substrate-like’ PCB mainboard. By making the board smaller, more space inside the device is available for battery chemistry.”
Read more – and see KGI’s battery/board diagrams – in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: It’s the dream iPhone!