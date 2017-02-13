“A new report from KGI’s Ming-Chi Kuo indicates that the upcoming iPhone 8 will be about the same physical size as the 4.7 inch iPhone 7 and yet pack a much bigger battery, comparable to the 2700 mAH battery in iPhone 7 Plus,” Benjamin Mayo reports for 9to5Mac.

“With reports indicating the OLED iPhone screen is circa 5.5 inches, it seems that the ‘no bezels’ rumor is true,” Mayo reports. “As well as pushing a much larger screen in the same physical space, a significant improvement in battery capacity is also noteworthy. The current 4.7 inch iPhone 7 has a 1960 mAH battery whereas the Plus is rated at 2900 mAH.”

“That’s an increase of about 50% for the OLED iPhone, if KGI’s predictions turn out to be accurate,” Mayo reports. “KGI says the dramatic increase in battery capacity is made possible by Apple adopting a stacked ‘substrate-like’ PCB mainboard. By making the board smaller, more space inside the device is available for battery chemistry.”

