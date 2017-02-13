New series coming soon, only on Apple Music. More information: http://applemusic.com/carpool
Carpool Karaoke will feature James Corden, Will Smith, Billy Eichner, Metallica, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Ariana Grande, Seth MacFarlane, Chelsea Handler, Blake Shelton, Michael Strahan, John Cena, Shaquille O’Neal, and many more celebrities.
Carpool Karaoke is produced by CBS Television Studios and Fulwell 73. James Corden and Ben Winston serve as co-creators and executive producers along with executive producer and showrunner Eric Pankowski.
MacDailyNews Take: A no-brainer, of course, but no less of a winner!
