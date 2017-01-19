“The first trademark covers ‘Planet of the Apps’ which Apple describes as ‘an ongoing Reality based TV Program,'” Purcher reports. “The second trademark covers ‘Vital Signs’ which Apple describes as ‘an ongoing series featuring drama.'”
Purcher reports, “Apple is preparing to expand their Apple Music subscription service later this year that will include a TV element to it.”

MacDailyNews Take: As per “Vital Signs,” no thanks due to Dr. Dre’s past abuse of women.
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Dan King” for the heads up.]