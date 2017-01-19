“We first learned about Dr. Dre’s Vital Signs series last February,” Jack Purcher reports for Patently Apple. “Yesterday Apple filed for two entertainment-based trademarks in London, England.”

“The first trademark covers ‘Planet of the Apps’ which Apple describes as ‘an ongoing Reality based TV Program,'” Purcher reports. “The second trademark covers ‘Vital Signs’ which Apple describes as ‘an ongoing series featuring drama.'”

Purcher reports, “Apple is preparing to expand their Apple Music subscription service later this year that will include a TV element to it.”

Read more in the full article here.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Dan King” for the heads up.]