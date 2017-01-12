“The technology giant has been in talks with veteran producers in recent months about buying rights to scripted television programs. It also has approached experienced marketing executives at studios and networks to discuss hiring them to promote its content, said people with knowledge of the discussions,” Fritz, Mickle and Karp report. “In addition to TV, Apple indicated to these people that it is considering offering original movies, though those plans are more preliminary.”
“Executives at Apple have told people in Hollywood they hope to start offering original scripted content by the end of 2017,” Fritz, Mickle and Karp report. “The shows Apple is considering would likely be comparable to critically acclaimed programs like Westworld on Time Warner Inc.’s HBO or Stranger Things on Netflix. Because it is looking at just a handful of carefully selected shows, and potentially films, it doesn’t appear Apple is preparing to spend the hundreds of millions or even billions of dollars it would need to spend annually to become a direct competitor to Netflix Inc., Amazon.com Inc.’s Prime Video or premium cable networks. Rather, it would escalate the arms race between Apple Music and Spotify…”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Sleep tight, Spotify.
Apple Music has rendered Spotify’s future decidedly dimmer.
The best customers are those who pay. As demonstrated by years of data, form disparate sources, those paying customers are also significantly more likely to be iPhone owners than those who’ve settled for poor iPhone facsimiles. A healthy portion of these coveted customers will leave for Apple’s comprehensive offering which offers better family rates, more music, likely exclusives, and seamless integration across all Apple devices. It’ll even work with crappy Windows PCs and Android phones eventually (not that those are likely to be Spotify’s paying customers, but whatever, some of them will join Apple Music and maybe even graduate to Apple devices because of it).
Spotify could quickly be left with an unprofitable system, with a dwindling music library because they cannot afford to pay music royalties. — MacDailyNews, June 9, 2015
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “bovinnik” for the heads up.]