“Apple Inc. is planning to build a significant new business in original television shows and movies, according to people familiar with the matter, a move that could make it a bigger player in Hollywood,” Ben Fritz, Tripp Mickle and Hannah Karp report for The Wall Street Journal. “These people said the programming would be available to subscribers of Apple’s $10-a-month streaming-music service… Apple Music already includes a limited number of documentary-style segments on musicians, but nothing like the premium programming it is now seeking.”

“The technology giant has been in talks with veteran producers in recent months about buying rights to scripted television programs. It also has approached experienced marketing executives at studios and networks to discuss hiring them to promote its content, said people with knowledge of the discussions,” Fritz, Mickle and Karp report. “In addition to TV, Apple indicated to these people that it is considering offering original movies, though those plans are more preliminary.”

“Executives at Apple have told people in Hollywood they hope to start offering original scripted content by the end of 2017,” Fritz, Mickle and Karp report. “The shows Apple is considering would likely be comparable to critically acclaimed programs like Westworld on Time Warner Inc.’s HBO or Stranger Things on Netflix. Because it is looking at just a handful of carefully selected shows, and potentially films, it doesn’t appear Apple is preparing to spend the hundreds of millions or even billions of dollars it would need to spend annually to become a direct competitor to Netflix Inc., Amazon.com Inc.’s Prime Video or premium cable networks. Rather, it would escalate the arms race between Apple Music and Spotify…”

