“From the Journal’s report and what we’ve heard about Apple’s plans to date, it sounds as though all of the originally produced content will be made available to subscribers of the company’s $10-a-month Apple Music service,” Moren writes. “That’s a huge amount of added value for current subscribers, who (as far as we know) won’t have to pay any more to access Apple TV shows, but it also provides a good opportunity to attract more customers to the service.”
Moren writes, “Clearly there are plenty of benefits to Apple developing its own content, or at least giving it a whirl and seeing how it goes…”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Spotify is going to be hating life. Plus, this not only provides more incentive to sign up/stay with Apple Music, but is also yet another reason to buy an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV and/or Mac, especially if Apple mixes some special Continuity features and/or device exclusivity into the offering.
