“Everybody’s getting into the content game these days, and from a report in the Wall Street Journal this week, it appears that Apple is no exception,” Dan Moren writes for Macworld. “The company is said to be planning a major push into original TV programming, looking to produce ‘critically acclaimed programs like Westworld on Time Warner Inc.’s HBO or Stranger Things on Netflix.’ This is on top of the previously announced continuation of James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke series (albeit without Corden himself) and the rumored Dr. Dre-produced scripted show.”

“From the Journal’s report and what we’ve heard about Apple’s plans to date, it sounds as though all of the originally produced content will be made available to subscribers of the company’s $10-a-month Apple Music service,” Moren writes. “That’s a huge amount of added value for current subscribers, who (as far as we know) won’t have to pay any more to access Apple TV shows, but it also provides a good opportunity to attract more customers to the service.”

Moren writes, “Clearly there are plenty of benefits to Apple developing its own content, or at least giving it a whirl and seeing how it goes…”

