“Jerry Seinfeld is taking Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee on the road to Netflix,” Oriana Schwindt reports for Variety.

“The talk series, which had previously debuted new episodes on Sony’s ad-supported streaming service Crackle, will bring 24 new episodes exclusively to Netflix starting in late 2017, with subsequent installments coming in 2018 and further forward in time,” Schwindt reports. “The move is part of a multi-faceted production deal Seinfeld has inked with Netflix that will also include two new stand-up specials filmed exclusively for the streaming service.”

“Seinfeld’s relationship with Sony extends back to the days of his first TV success with Seinfeld, produced by Sony Pictures Television,” Schwindt reports. “But now Netflix, belle of the streaming ball, has exclusive global distribution rights to Seinfeld’s series. In addition to the new episodes, Netflix will also get the 59 older ones that already had their first runs on Crackle. (Seinfeld streams exclusively on Hulu.)”

Schwindt reports, “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee has racked up three Emmy nominations; most recently, in the variety talk series category, virtually unheard-of for a streaming service.”

