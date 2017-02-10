“Tim Cook has been having quite the week. On Monday and Tuesday he was whistlestopping round France and Germany, arriving in the UK on Wednesday,” David Phelan reports for The Independent. “After receiving an honorary doctorate from the University of Glasgow on Wednesday night, he answered questions in a fireside chat with 1,100 students.”

“On Thursday morning, he met the Prime Minister in Downing Street, then the Mayor of London. He visited a school and then on to south London to ustwo, makers of video games including Whale Trail and the remarkable Monument Valley,” Phelan reports. “It’s one of the most successful developers in the UK and beyond: Monument Valley has earned $15 million and counting. Cook had come to see their current and future projects.”

Phelan reports, “Having hosted the fireside chat in Glasgow the night before, I caught up with Tim Cook in the gaudy comfort of ustwo’s new offices – a former pickle factory.”

A snippet:

I’m excited about Augmented Reality because unlike Virtual Reality which closes the world out, AR allows individuals to be present in the world but hopefully allows an improvement on what’s happening presently… I regard it as a big idea like the smartphone. The smartphone is for everyone, we don’t have to think the iPhone is about a certain demographic, or country or vertical market: it’s for everyone. I think AR is that big, it’s huge. I get excited because of the things that could be done that could improve a lot of lives. And be entertaining. I view AR like I view the silicon here in my iPhone, it’s not a product per se, it’s a core technology. But there are things to discover before that technology is good enough for the mainstream. I do think there can be a lot of things that really help people out in daily life, real-life things, that’s why I get so excited about it.

Much more in the full interview here.