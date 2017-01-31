“The electronic payments processor is betting the investment will boost sales of its contactless readers and entice new merchants to sign on to the system,” Wang reports. “The campaign with Apple Inc.’s digital payment technology will be targeted at retail businesses with counter tops — as opposed to food trucks and street sellers that were among Square’s earliest customers.”
“Consumer use of mobile wallets such as Apple Pay ‘is still new, it’s early days, and it’s small,’ Jesse Dorogusker, Square’s head of hardware, said in an interview. ‘But we think the opportunity is big if we can communicate the right story — speed to get in and out of a business matter and it’s also a more secure transaction,'” Wang reports. “Joshua Kulp, a Square merchant and owner of Honey Butter Fried Chicken in Chicago, said Apple Pay is much more popular with his customers than credit cards, particularly as the cards have transitioned from swipe strips to embedded chips. ‘Keeping the line moving and flowing is very important to us,’ said Kulp. ‘When chip readers came out, we all noticed it took seconds longer than everyone was used to. With Apple pay it’s so fast.'”
MacDailyNews Take: We use Apple Pay every where it’s possible to do so, but, we’re the minority. Apple could have spurred usage more quickly with incentives and signage.
Two simple things could turbocharge Apple Pay usage: Better (or actual) signage at the point of sale and incentives for using Apple Pay. Imagine Apple Pay usage if Apple simply offered $1 to spend at the Apple Store for every hundred spent via Apple Pay. – MacDailyNews, November 30, 2016
