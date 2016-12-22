“When Apple first announced the AirPods, I was intrigued. The technology looked incredible — for those that own Apple devices, that is. Unfortunately, I sort of had a feeling that I would not like them as soon as I saw them. Why? They are the same shape as Apple’s wired EarPods. This is a problem, as those headphones hurt my ears,” Brian Fagioli writes for BetaNews. “But then I went ahead and bought them anyway. Because they were delayed so often, and because stock was so limited, I bought them as soon as they went on sale as I knew they would sell out. Since Apple makes it easy to return products, I figured I’d buy them, try them, and make a decision. Well folks, I am returning them.”

“The most important reason why I am returning them is that they hurt my ears — badly,” Fagioli writes. “I’ll take the blame for this, as I suspected they would hurt based on wired EarPods experience, but there was no other way to find that out without buying first.”

“The second reason is sort of surprising — dropped connections. When listening to music, the Bluetooth connection often drops for a moment — maybe a second — before resuming,” Fagioli writes. “It happened more when handling my iPhone, such as using Touch ID and browsing the web in Safari. When the phone was just sitting on my desk out of my hands, it seemed to do it less.”

