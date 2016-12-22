“The most important reason why I am returning them is that they hurt my ears — badly,” Fagioli writes. “I’ll take the blame for this, as I suspected they would hurt based on wired EarPods experience, but there was no other way to find that out without buying first.”
“The second reason is sort of surprising — dropped connections. When listening to music, the Bluetooth connection often drops for a moment — maybe a second — before resuming,” Fagioli writes. “It happened more when handling my iPhone, such as using Touch ID and browsing the web in Safari. When the phone was just sitting on my desk out of my hands, it seemed to do it less.”
MacDailyNews Take: As per the ear pain, for every Brian Fagioli,there are a million perfectly comfortable and happy users. As for the “dropped connections,” other reviews do not match with Fagioli’s experience. Perhaps he had a defective unit.
