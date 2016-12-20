” They use the company’s proprietary W1 chip, and accelerometers and infrared sensors to detect when they are in your ear,” Evans writes. “They will automatically play audio as soon as you put them in your ears. They also host a microphone for calls that also lets you ask Siri questions with a double-tap.”
“The Charging Case is also a spare battery for your AirPods. Slide them into the case to charge them up, and connect the case using a Lightning cable and USB charger. AirPods get up to five hours audio playback or two hours of talk time on one charge,” Evans writes. “Apple says: ‘If you charge your AirPods for 15 minutes in your case, you get up to 3 hours of listening time or over an hour of talk time.'”
“You can use AirPods with an Android smartphone, but only as a set of wireless headphones — the most sophisticated features won’t work without Apple’s advanced smartphone OS,” Evans writes. “You can also use them with any device that supports Bluetooth audio.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We can count the number of fragmandroid settlers who will spend $159 for earphones from any company, much less Apple, on one hand with fingers left to spare.
SEE ALSO:
Marathoner tests Apple AirPods on 10K run – December 19, 2016
Rolling Stone reviews Apple AirPods: ‘Surprisingly awesome’ – December 14, 2016
Apple AirPods could arrive in stores as early as November 17th – November 10, 2016
Apple’s AirPods remain on track to launch this year, sources say – November 2, 2016
Apple AirPods may be delayed into 2017 – November 1, 2016
Apple delays AirPod rollout – October 26, 2016
Survey: 12% of U.S. consumers say they’ll buy Apple AirPods; extra $3 billion in revenue – September 29, 2016
Bill Atkinson: Why Apple’s AirPods are the best place for Siri – September 28, 2016
Apple’s response to Amazon Echo: AirPods – September 20, 2016
Apple’s AirPods make Google Glass look even more ridiculous (if that’s even possible) – September 19, 2016
Why Silicon Valley is all wrong about Apple’s AirPods – September 17, 2016
Apple CEO Tim Cook: AirPods won’t fall out of your ears (with video) – September 14, 2016
What AirPods can tell us about Apple’s future – September 12, 2016
Hands-on with Apple’s new AirPods: Stayed in my ears, sounded awesome – September 10, 2016
Apple and a truly wireless future: AirPods are just the start – September 10, 2016
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Dan K.” for the heads up.]