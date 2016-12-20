“Available now after a few weeks delay, Apple’s AirPods are wireless earbuds that can do so much more than any other wireless headphone system,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld. “You can use them to listen to audio, ask Siri questions, get directions and more, and when you pair them to your iPhone you’ll also be able to use them with any other supported Apple product.”

” They use the company’s proprietary W1 chip, and accelerometers and infrared sensors to detect when they are in your ear,” Evans writes. “They will automatically play audio as soon as you put them in your ears. They also host a microphone for calls that also lets you ask Siri questions with a double-tap.”

“The Charging Case is also a spare battery for your AirPods. Slide them into the case to charge them up, and connect the case using a Lightning cable and USB charger. AirPods get up to five hours audio playback or two hours of talk time on one charge,” Evans writes. “Apple says: ‘If you charge your AirPods for 15 minutes in your case, you get up to 3 hours of listening time or over an hour of talk time.'”

“You can use AirPods with an Android smartphone, but only as a set of wireless headphones — the most sophisticated features won’t work without Apple’s advanced smartphone OS,” Evans writes. “You can also use them with any device that supports Bluetooth audio.”

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Dan K.” for the heads up.]