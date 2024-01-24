Apple releases new AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 firmware

Apple has released new AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 firmware, which like AirPods 3 earlier this month, is marked as version 6A321.

This firmware update offers known changes beyond bug fixes and reliability updates.

The new firmware is installed automatically for users – there’s no method to manually force an update. As long as AirPods or AirPods Pro are in a charging case and connected to an iOS device, the firmware will install by itself.

MacDailyNews Note: To check your current firmware for AirPods and/or AirPods Pro, with them connected to your device:

• macOS: Apple menu > About This Mac > System Report > Hardware > Bluetooth > Devices > AirPods name > Firmware Version

• iOS/iPadOS: Settings > General > About > Select the AirPods

‎

