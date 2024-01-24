Two years after Apple, Microsoft hits $3 trillion market value

Microsoft’s market value crossed the $3 trillion milestone for the first time on Wednesday, retaining its place as the world’s second most valuable company, just behind Mac-maker Apple which became the first company to hit $3 trillion market value on January 3, 2022.

Reuters:

‎

Microsoft and Apple shares have been vying for the top spot as the most capitalized stock on Wall Street since the start of the year, with the iPhone maker briefly losing its crown to the X-box owner earlier in January. Shares of Microsoft hit a record high of $404.72, up 1.5%, and allowing the tech giant to briefly breach the $3 trillion market capitalization. Apple’s shares were trading at $195.47, up 0.14%, giving it a market value of $3.02 trillion, according to LSEG data.

‎

MacDailyNews Note: Apple reports first fiscal quarter results after market close on Thursday, February 1, 2024.

‎

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.