Wedbush expects Apple to sell 600,000 Vision Pro units in 2024; reiterates $250 AAPL target price

Wedbush has revised its estimates of how many of the Apple Vision Pro will be sold in 2024 upwards to 600,000 units while reiterating its $250 target price on Apple shares.

William Gallagher for AppleInsider:

‎

In a note to investors seen by AppleInsider, Wedbush is maintaining [its] $250 price target, but revising upwards all its other figures regarding the company and specifically the Apple Vision Pro. “Roughly 6 months ago the consensus view on the Street was 70k to 80k would be the initial bogeys and stretch goals for Vision Pro coming out of the gates given the high $3,500 price point and laser developer focus,” say the analysts. “Fast forward to pre-orders hitting the Apple website this past Friday and based on our initial reads/delivery times it looks like close to 180k Vision Pro units were sold over the weekend in a very impressive Cupertino launch.” “We now expect Apple to ship and sell roughly 600k Vision Pro headsets for 2024 vs. our prior estimate of 460k given the demand trajectory and number of apps on the new form factor look robust and growing,” the note continues.

‎

MacDailyNews Take: $250 within twelve months? Bring it on!

‎

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]