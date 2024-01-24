Apple re-releases Oscar Best Picture nominee ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ in theaters starting Friday, January 26

On the heels of Apple’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” landing 10 Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director (Martin Scorsese), Best Actress (Lily Gladstone), Best Supporting Actor (Robert De Niro), Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Original Score, Best Original Song, Best Film Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Original Score (Robbie Robertson), and Best Original Song “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” (Scott George), the company announced the feature will be re-released in theaters, in partnership with Paramount Pictures, for a limited theatrical run in 1,000+ locations globally, beginning this Friday, January 26.

Broadly hailed as a “masterpiece,” “Killers of the Flower Moon” recently received nine BAFTA Film Award nominations, including Best Picture, and has been honored as the Best Film of the Year by the National Board of Review, which named star Lily Gladstone as Best Actress, Martin Scorsese as Best Director, and Rodrigo Prieto for Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography, as well as being named to the American Film Institute’s list of Motion Pictures of the Year. The film has also received over 200 accolades, in addition to recognition from over 30 critics groups globally, and has been named the No. 1 Best Film of 2023 by The New York Times and The New Yorker, and Best Film by the New York Film Critics Circle. Gladstone also won Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” is set at the turn of the 20th century, when oil brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight. The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted, and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder. Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Gladstone), “Killers of the Flower Moon” is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal. Also starring De Niro and Jesse Plemons, “Killers of the Flower Moon” is directed by Scorsese from a screenplay by Eric Roth and Scorsese, based on David Grann’s bestselling book.

About Apple Original Films

Momentum around the Apple Original Films slate continues to grow since the debut of Apple TV+ four years ago. In addition to Apple making history as the first streaming service to land the Academy Award for Best Picture with “CODA,” Apple Original Film “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” also recently earned the Academy Award for Best Animated Short, and “Killers of the Flower Moon” recently landed 10 historic Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. Upcoming Apple Original Films include the star-studded spy thriller “Argylle,” with Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose and Samuel L. Jackson; an upcoming Jon Watts thriller starring Academy Award winners George Clooney and Brad Pitt who will both produce under Clooney’s Smokehouse Pictures and Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment; “Blitz,” from Academy Award-winning filmmaker Sir Steve McQueen; an untitled Formula 1 feature film starring Brad Pitt from director Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer, and more.

