Apple Store app now features Apple Vision Pro AR demo

You can now experience the Apple Vision Pro in augmented reality via the Apple Store app as Cupertino preps in-store availability details for its new spatial computer.

Andrew Orr for AppleInsider:

Users can explore the device in a simulated environment using the augmented reality feature in the Apple Store app on iPhones and iPads. Inside the Apple Store app is a section for the Apple Vision Pro. Tap on that, then scroll down to find a section called “View in your space.” The preview allows for a detailed product examination from various angles, complete with realistic shadows. Anticipation is high for the physical release of the Apple Vision Pro, especially regarding its availability in retail stores. Apple has planned special demo events at its stores during the launch weekend, aiming to persuade customers of the device’s merits.

MacDailyNews Note: More info about the Apple Store app via Apple’s App Store here.

