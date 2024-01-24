Apple slated to be initial client for TSMC’s first 2-nanometer chips

The first company to receive chips built on the TSMC’s future 2-nanometer process will be, unsurprisingly, Apple, DigiTimes reports. Apple is “widely believed to be the initial client to utilize the process,” DigiTimes reports.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

TSMC is expected to begin producing 2nm chips starting in the second half of 2025. Terms like “3nm” and “2nm” refer to the specific architecture and design rules TSMC is using for a family of chips. Decreases in node size correspond to a smaller transistor size, so more transistors can fit on a processor, leading to boosts in speed and more efficient power consumption. This year, Apple adopted 3-nanometer chips for its iPhones and Macs. Both the A17 Pro chip in the iPhone 15 Pro models and the M3 series chips in Macs are built on the 3-nanometer node, an upgrade over the prior 5nm node. The jump from 5nm technology to ‌3nm‌ technology brought notable 20 percent faster GPU speeds, 10 percent faster CPU speed, and a 2x faster Neural Engine to the iPhone, and similar improvements on Macs.

MacDailyNews Take: True all-day (exceeding 24 hours) battery life for MacBooks are likely to arrive relatively soon! (Currently, MacBook Pro offers the longest battery life ever in a Mac — up to 22 hours.)

