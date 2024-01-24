Trustbusters, platform shifts, and geopolitics could all hurt Apple

In the past month Apple has faced an onslaught of issues: a patent dispute forced it to remove features from two of its smartwatches, the U.S. Department of Justice will be suing it shortly over antitrust claims, and it’s reportedly facing governmental iPhone bans in China, among other things.

The Economist:

‎

Adding insult to injury, a few Wall Street analysts said something that would have been unthinkable until recently — that Apple’s shares were overvalued. On January 11th Microsoft, a rival tech titan, duly dethroned the iPhone-maker, temporarily, as the world’s most valuable company. The run of bad news may continue on February 1st, when Apple reports its latest quarterly earnings. Equity researchers estimate that its revenues barely grew in the last quarter of 2023, if at all. Despite everything, Apple’s share price has not moved meaningfully in January. A few days after being overtaken by Microsoft, it reclaimed its heavyweight stock market title — and its $3trn valuation. Nevertheless, Apple’s boss would be unwise to dismiss the new year’s niggles. For they point to larger challenges for the company. These fall into three broad categories: antitrust and legal issues; slowing iPhone sales; and growing geopolitical tensions. None of these is existential right now. But each carries with it a risk of causing a big upset.

‎

MacDailyNews Take: You know, because Apple is doomed*.

*According to every sap who’s saddled him- or herself with a Windows PC, an Android phone, maybe some fake Apple Watch, and who’s been called up at the last minute to peck out yet another Apple hit piece, pronto!

‎

