Apple’s Mac makes a comeback with Q4 sales up 2% YoY

After a sluggish 2023, the PC market seems to be bouncing back, with good news for Mac users. Counterpoint Research reports a glimmer of hope in the fourth quarter, suggesting a potential end to last year’s slump.

While 2023 was marred by weak demand and excess inventory, the top PC vendors witnessed different growth paths in the final quarter. Lenovo and HP, boosted by market recovery and strong restocking in North America, both enjoyed single-digit year-over-year (YoY) shipment growth. Beleaguered Dell, however, suffered a slowdown in the commercial sector which dragged down their shipments by 9% compared to the previous year.

Apple stood its ground throughout the quarter, achieving a slight 2% YoY increase in Mac shipments. This resilience helped it maintain its personal computer market share of around 9% for the entire year, despite an overall 14% drop in shipments.

Looking at the bigger picture, Lenovo and HP remained the market leaders in 2023, capturing 24% and 21% shares respectively. HP’s swift restocking efforts in North America cushioned their performance, resulting in a relatively modest 5% YoY decline. Beleaguered Dell, however, faced the brunt of a weak commercial sector, suffering a 20% drop in shipments and landing them at a 16% market share.

MacDailyNews Take: The fourth quarter’s positive signals offer hope for a stronger 2024 for the personal computer, especially for Apple’s indomitable Mac.

‎

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.