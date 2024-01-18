What’s coming in iOS 17.3 next week

In its press release about its new “Black Unity Collection” meant to support its “Racial Equity and Justice Initiative,” Apple confirmed that iOS 17.3 will be released next week with, if the betas are any indication, a couple new features and a new wallpaper choice.
Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:
The software update will likely be available on Monday, January 22 or Tuesday, January 23.
New features and changes for the iPhone in iOS 17.3 include Stolen Device Protection, collaborative Apple Music playlists, and a Unity Bloom wallpaper for the Lock Screen.
With Collaborative Playlists, Apple Music subscribers can collaborate on playlists with family and friends. Users can invite each other to select and edit tracks, and even add emoji reactions to specific songs.
MacDailyNews Take: Stolen Device Protection is obviously the tentpole feature of iOS 17.3 which also is expected to arrive with bug fixes and further security fixes.
2 Comments
Pretty tired of the OS being ‘designed’ by the people that phones ruined in the first place, and that is where we are at generationally with modern Silicon Valley. If more basic functionality that worked intuitively and just fine before is changed because somebody f**ted, Apple can bite me. I am not autistic, I do not have clinical anxiety or ADHD and need to plan my day in milliseconds or be lost, and modern iOS is a mockery of what it used to be as a useful tool. The iPhone used to be a very useful device, not just an ego stroking social media machine for tweens. Are we supposed to be excited by this announcement? Pfft.
My neighborhood was recently upgraded to fiber vs. cable for internet access, and the cable company lost the entire neighborhood. The same will happen to modern Apple as soon as there is a viable alternative, and people are indeed working on it. Tim Cook is presiding over a disaster, and I honestly don’t think he has what is necessary to course correct. His successor, from the current crop, will only make things worse. Apple will at some point be bankrupt again.
Vision Pro? Pbbbbllllt. In your dreams.
So the “Black Unity Collection” will feature new Stolen Device Protection.
Got it!!!….
😉