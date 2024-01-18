What’s coming in iOS 17.3 next week

In its press release about its new “Black Unity Collection” meant to support its “Racial Equity and Justice Initiative,” Apple confirmed that iOS 17.3 will be released next week with, if the betas are any indication, a couple new features and a new wallpaper choice.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

The software update will likely be available on Monday, January 22 or Tuesday, January 23. New features and changes for the iPhone in iOS 17.3 include Stolen Device Protection, collaborative Apple Music playlists, and a Unity Bloom wallpaper for the Lock Screen.

With Collaborative Playlists, Apple Music subscribers can collaborate on playlists with family and friends. Users can invite each other to select and edit tracks, and even add emoji reactions to specific songs.

MacDailyNews Take: Stolen Device Protection is obviously the tentpole feature of iOS 17.3 which also is expected to arrive with bug fixes and further security fixes.

