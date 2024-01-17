Apple unveils new ‘Black Unity Collection’ supporting its ‘Racial Equity and Justice Initiative’

With the launch of the 2024 “Black Unity Collection,” Apple is awarding grants to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Studio Museum in Harlem, Battersea Arts Centre, Art Gallery of New South Wales, Ghetto Film School, and the National Museum of African American Music. Apple’s support for these organizations is a continuation of “Racial Equity and Justice Initiative” grants that resource organizations committed to providing economic, educational, and creative opportunities in communities of color around the world.
The Apple Watch Black Unity Sport Band features an arrangement of flowers molded abstractly across the band utilizing red, green, and yellow colors. Inspired by the rich cultural diversity of Black communities around the world, Apple used a unique layering process for the flowers to create tiny variations in each band’s design, ensuring no two bands are exactly alike. The pin of the band is coated with a durable diamond-like carbon finish that features an etching of the words “Truth, Power, Solidarity” alongside one of four symbolic flower emblems.
The Unity Bloom Apple Watch face showcases a beautiful floral design that signifies a lasting commitment to the pursuit of a more equitable world. Users can choose between a full-bloom or single-bloom arrangement, and when they raise their wrist, the flowers begin to bloom and fill with vibrant hues. iPhone and iPad users can also show their support with the new Unity Bloom wallpaper for their Lock Screen, which presents an outline of flowers that fill with color when the display is active.
• The Black Unity Sport Band is available in 41mm or 45mm, and S/M or M/L, worldwide.
• The Unity Bloom watch face will be available next week, and requires Apple Watch Series 4 or later running watchOS 10.3.
• The new Unity Bloom iPhone and iPad wallpaper for the Lock Screen will be also be available next week, and requires iPhone Xs or later running iOS 17.3 and iPad (6th generation and later), iPad mini (5th generation and later), iPad Air (3rd generation and later), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation and later), 10.5-inch iPad Pro, and 11-inch iPad Pro (1st generation and later) running iPadOS 17.3.
MacDailyNews Note: The Black Unity Sport Band is available for order on apple.com and in the Apple Store app starting today, and will be available in select Apple Store locations beginning January 23 for US$49.
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.
28 Comments
this implies there are people who DON’T believe in equal justice.
What a crock of shit.
We believe…it’s just that watching legal proceedings these days…that ship has apparently sailed.
Why do leftists like Tim Cook constantly focus on skin color? Because they’re racists. They see skin color first. Also, they need “people of color” to feel aggrieved, so that they’ll vote for leftists to “save” and “help” them, so they never stop talking about race. Because they’re racists and they need division for votes.
Democrats need blacks to stay on the Democrat plantation, voting for them in lockstep, and Democrat candidates can talk race, forever dividing, while never having to deliver for “people of color.”
Going woke hasn’t worked so well for Disney. Let’s hope Apple doesn’t stray too far down the same path.
Did Tim Cook personally string up blacks in his Alabama days? The white guilt oozes out of Apple. Why?
DEI and CRT are twin cancers on race relations in America. Americans tried to do the right thing in electing Obama, but instead of being the bigger man, uniting the country, moving beyond race, Obama instead chose to be a small man & sow further division.
I agree with Morgan Freeman. We should stop talking about racism. Stop identifying each other by skin color. Reminds me of something attributed to the late, great Redd Foxx. A bunch of black and white kids were on a school bus arguing about race, which was better, black or white. The enlightened white bus driver stopped the bus, and told all the kids to get off the bus. He yelled at them, “I’m sick and tired of you kids arguing about race. There is no point. From now on, all of you are GREEN! You hear me? GREEN.” The kids looked at each other in disbelief. Yeah, he’s right, no reason to identify by color, especially if we are all the same, green. As the kids began to smile and relax, the driver then announced: “All right, everyone back on the bus. Light greens in the front, and dark greens in the back.”
Racism will go away only when we truly stop seeing color as a relevant criterion.
Typical leftist brain mush, the worst a black will get in a white neighborhood is suspicious looks and maybe a “can I help you with something?” If you’re white go into a heavily black area in the US and pretend that color doesn’t matter, the white in the black neighborhood risks getting robbed and murdered.
Most blacks wouldn’t do this, but there’s enough who would that you lose nothing (except prog feel-good vibes) by being more cautious around blacks than other whites or especially Asians, who are even less prone to violence. I’d visit a random village or city in Africa before I went into ANY American inner city.
You can squawk and squeal about ‘waaaaycism’ all you like, as crime statistics show, blacks are exponentially more likely to do violence against whites than vice versa. White and black rapes are practically non-existent, while the opposite happens daily. I’m not going to offer myself up as a sacrifice in some fanatical social experiment to prove I’m not racist.
There is only one race that matters and that is the human race. Debating over skin color and other immutable attributes is for children who don’t know any better.
Apple should be ashamed of pushing this nonsense. Steve Jobs would not approve.
DEI…making racism and discrimination great again!
I love seeing conservatives out themselves whenever anything is mentioned about race. And they accuse others of being “triggered”. Hypocritical much?
Note the empty, meaningless post “John T.” managed to come up with. Nobody accused anybody of being “triggered.” And nobody cares what you “love.”
Above, I specifically accused leftists like Tim Cook of constantly focusing on skin color. I have numerous examples with which to back up this statement aside from the ugly watch bands and faces above.
I stated that leftists like Tim Cook of constantly focus on skin color because they’re racists. They see skin color first. Also, they need “people of color” to feel aggrieved, so that they’ll vote for leftists to “save” and “help” them, which is why Democrats never stop talking about race. It’s because they’re racists and they sow division to gin up votes (in addition to ballot harvesting and stuffing drop boxes that lack chains of custody).
It’s a mathematical fact that Democrats need blacks to stay on the Democrat plantation, voting for them in lockstep, and Democrat candidates can talk race, forever dividing, while never having to deliver for “people of color.”
“John T.” can’t address my post either because he’s too vapid (likely, give his political bent) or because he knows it’s the truth and is trying (and failing laughably) to change the subject. Of course, he may also be a racist (again, likely, give his political bent), so he’d like to keep Tim Cook’s DEI / CRT racism going for as long as possible.
You really need help.
MLK’s words were so yester-year–we’ll just keep celebrating his BDay anyways–days off are pretty nice. Tim is here to take up the mantle and bring us into the (progressive) future.
Frank; help us out here. Did you forget the //s here? Or, are you seriously putting forth your belief that merit must be prohibited in any hiring process? I need to know so I can give you a smiley face or a frown and it’s hard to know which way you lean.
MLK is not fashion, it is a mantra of free people worldwide throughout the centuries clueless Frank. Define progressive mantle into the future Mr. Sloganeer. You can’t! Because in this case it defines RACISM, practices RACISM and keeps RACISM ALIVE. That’s what you are referring to brainless…
Frank here. Conservative here too and the fact it needs assertion is just bizarre. Fellow conservative GeoB has often shown inability to read nuance…which means Geo…”btwn the lines”.
They focus on skin color because they make money from it and will do anything to perpetuate it.
Apple is sponsoring Break Into Our Store and Steal All our Stuff Day in support of Black Crimes Matter. Remember, you be black just by claiming to be black. Why not? So, it’s open to all.
You racist twerp!
Now that is a racist comment. And sexist too. You must go to a Reeducation Camp to have your thinking “adjusted” and your penis cut off unless you already had that done.
Where did you see the slightest mention of race or sex you racist, and now homophobic, imbecile? Go gaslight elsewhere.
Modern progressivism is nauseating.
Virtue signaling blended with ideological possession and completely divorced from reality.
Y’all probably aren’t ready for this, but the truth is that all of this wokeness and hyper-focus on race is not and has never been organic. It’s been top down organized since the early 1900’s, possibly earlier. It’s a cultural-marxist play to divide people and demoralize populations. An early example is Manning Johnson, a black communist who left the communist party and wrote a book (in the 50’s) about how black americans were being exploited/manipulated as a part of this plan (I own the book). An even earlier example was Weimar Germany.. More recently, we’ve seen near-complete institutional capture of all US institutions, including entertainment, government, healthcare, media, all pushing DEI/division. Racial terms (eg racism, critical race theory, equity, etc.) have skyrocketed in use in mass media starting about 10 years ago; again, this is not an organic phenomenon. If you want to learn what’s going on, about who is behind communism/marxism/DEI etc, watch Europa: The last battle (at watcheuropa dot com). Be ready to have your mind blown. We’ve all been lied to.
VERY good read on the topic…@ConceptualJames on X (James Lindsay). He goes into same/deeper detail per things mentioned (PthePirate).
“The Unity Bloom Apple Watch face showcases a beautiful floral design that signifies a lasting commitment to the pursuit of a more equitable world.”
NO ONE wants a world that is not equitable, terrorist nations and leaders excluded.
What is really going on here is Tim Cook targeting minorities and other Leftist groups to the EXCLUSION of everyone else. An accelerating Apple trend in and of itself that is RACIST!!!
We are more than 50 years after civil rights pioneer Dr. King and President Obama, so stop the DIVISION and carving us into groups instead of preaching the immortal words of the good Doctor to achieve a COLOR BLIND society…
Equality of opportunity does not equate to equity. Attempting to force all outcomes to be equal for everyone would in truth be Fascism.
What institutions give to one person, they had to take away from another!
GeoB doesn’t know the diff between equity/equality. Shame for a so called conservative.