Apple TV+ sets March 1st premiere for new Noel Fielding-led comedy ‘The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin’

Apple TV+ today unveiled a first look at its upcoming comedy-adventure series “The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin,” starring Noel Fielding (“The Mighty Boosh,” “The Great British Bake Off”) in the titular role as the legendary British highwayman.

The six-episode Apple Original series will premiere globally on Friday, March 1st with the first two episodes, followed by a new episode every Friday through March 29th.

In “The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin,” Dick Turpin (Fielding) sets out on a journey of wildly absurd escapades when he’s made the reluctant leader of a band of outlaws — and tasked with outwitting corrupt lawman and self-appointed thief-taker Jonathan Wilde (Hugh Bonneville). In this irreverent retelling set in the 18th century, Turpin is the most famous but least likely of highway robbers, whose success is defined mostly by his charm, showmanship and great hair. Together with his gang of lovable rogues, Turpin rides the highs and lows of his new endeavors, including a brush with celebrity, all whilst trying to escape the clutches of the thief-taker.

Starring alongside Fielding in the ensemble cast are Ellie White (“The Windsors”), Marc Wootton (“High & Dry”), Duayne Boachie (“Blue Story”), Bonneville (“Downton Abbey”), Tamsin Greig (“Episodes”), Asim Chaudhry (“The Sandman”), Dolly Wells (“The Outlaws”), Joe Wilkinson (“Sex Education”), Mark Heap (“Friday Night Dinner”), Geoff McGivern (“Free Rein”), Michael Fielding (“The Mighty Boosh“), Samuel Leakey (“Gretel & Hansel”) and Kiri Flaherty.

Produced by Apple TV+ and Big Talk Studios, part of ITV Studios, “The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin” is created by Claire Downes, Ian Jarvis and Stuart Lane, and written by Jon Brittain, Richard Naylor, Claire Downes, Ian Jarvis and Stuart Lane, with Noel Fielding. The series is executive produced by Kenton Allen, Big Talk Studios (multi-BAFTA Award-winning producer of “Rev.,” “The Outlaws,” “Friday Night Dinner”), Noel Fielding, Victoria Grew, Big Talk Studios (“Back,” “We Are Not Alone”) and Ben Palmer.

Episodes one to three are directed by Palmer (BAFTA TV Award and Rose d’Or Award-winning “The Inbetweeners,” “The Inbetweeners Movie”) and episodes four to six are directed by George Kane (BAFTA TV Award-nominated “Timewasters,” “Inside No. 9,” “Crashing”).

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

