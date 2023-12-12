Apple tightens iPhone passcode security with new ‘Stolen Device Protection’ feature

Apple is addressing a low tech security vulnerability – shoulder surfing – that has allowed snooping iPhone thieves obtained and used device’s passcode to break into accounts. A new iOS setting called Stolen Device Protection is designed to defend against shoulder surfers. It is rolling out to beta testers starting Tuesday.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

The enhancement will require Face ID or Touch ID — with no option to use a passcode — when accessing stored passwords, changing Apple ID settings, looking at payment information and disabling Find My iPhone.

By requiring Face ID or Touch ID for accessing critical parts of the iPhone, a thief wouldn’t be able to cause as much damage. In particular, it would be harder to wipe the device and resell it. Apple didn’t say when the new feature will roll out to all customers, but the company is planning to release iOS 17.3 publicly early next year.

The enhancement will add a one-hour delay and require a second Face ID or Touch ID scan for the most sensitive tasks, including changing an Apple ID password, turning off the Stolen Device Protection feature, creating a new passcode, and disabling Touch ID or Face ID. There will be no delay, however, if users are at a known location — like their home or work.