Apple now requires judge’s order to hand over users’ push notification data to government demands

Apple, in an update to its Legal Process Guidelines, says it now requires a judge’s order to hand over information about its customers’ push notification to government demands.

Apple Push Notification Service (APNs)

When users allow an application they have installed to receive push notifications, an Apple Push Notification Service (APNs) token is generated and registered to that developer and device. Some apps may have multiple APNs tokens for one account on one device to differentiate between

messages and multi-media. The Apple ID associated with a registered APNs token and associated records may be obtained with an order under 18 U.S.C. §2703(d) or a search warrant. – Apple Inc.

Raphael Satter for Reuters:

It follows the revelation from Oregon Senator Ron Wyden that officials were requesting such data from Apple as well as from Google, the unit of Alphabet that makes the operating system for Android phones. In a letter first disclosed by Reuters last week, Wyden said the practice gave the two companies unique insight into traffic flowing from those apps to users, putting them “in a unique position to facilitate government surveillance of how users are using particular apps.” Apple and Google both acknowledged receiving such requests. Apple added a passage to its guidelines saying such data was available “with a subpoena or greater legal process.” The passage has now been updated to refer to more stringent warrant requirements.

MacDailyNews Take: If they’re stooping to spying on push notifications, what else are they spying on?

