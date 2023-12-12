Apple’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ scores seven Golden Globe nominations

Apple was recognized Monday with 16 nominations for the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, including Best Motion Picture, Best Director Martin Scorsese, Best Performances by stars Lily Gladstone, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, as well as Best Screenplay and Best Original Score for award-winning feature film “Killers of the Flower Moon.” Apple Original series also landed nominations including Best Comedy for “Ted Lasso,” Best Drama for “The Morning Show” and Best Limited Series “Lessons in Chemistry.” The winners will be revealed on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

In addition to a nomination for Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy, “Ted Lasso” scores nominations for Best Actor in a Comedy for Jason Sudeikis and Best Supporting Actress for Hannah Waddingham.

Following its acclaimed third season, Best Drama Series nominee “The Morning Show” also lands a Best Supporting Actor honor for Billy Crudup.

Apple’s widely celebrated “Lessons in Chemistry” is recognized with nominations for Best Limited Series and a Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series nod for star Brie Larson, while “Shrinking” star Jason Segel nabs a Best Performance in a Comedy nomination and “Slow Horses” star Gary Oldman lands a nomination for Best Performance in a Drama.

Today’s recognition for “Killers of the Flower Moon” arrives on the heels of the film recently being named the Best Film of the Year from the National Board of Review, which also named star Lily Gladstone as Best Actress, Martin Scorsese as Best Director and Rodrigo Prieto for Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography, and was also honored as one of the top 10 films of the year by the American Film Institute. Since its premiere, “Killers of the Flower Moon” has been named the No. 1 Best Film of 2023 by The New York Times, The New Yorker and The New York Film Critics Circle.

Multi-Emmy Award-winning global phenomenon “Ted Lasso” has been previously recognized with accolades from the Critics Choice Awards, SAG, DGA, PGA, WGA, NAACP Image Awards, Imagen Awards and many more; while Primetime Emmy and SAG Award-winning hit series “The Morning Show” swept the recent Critics Choice Award nominations, leading all series this year and adding to the show’s growing list of honors that include recognition from the American Film Institute, PGA, WGA, ADG and many more.

These nominations mark Apple’s most recent recognition from the Golden Globe Awards, following last year’s win for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series win for Paul Walter Hauser in “Black Bird.”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Killers of the Flower Moon” is set at the turn of the 20th century, when oil brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight. The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder. Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone), “Killers of the Flower Moon” is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal. Also starring Robert De Niro and Jesse Plemons, “Killers of the Flower Moon” is directed by Scorsese from a screenplay by Eric Roth and Scorsese, based on David Grann’s bestselling book.

“Ted Lasso”

Jason Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer. In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence (“Scrubs”) via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.

“The Morning Show”

“The Morning Show” explores the cutthroat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning. In season three, the future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA. Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom.

“Lessons in Chemistry”

Set in the early 1950s, “Lessons in Chemistry” follows Elizabeth Zott (played by Brie Larson), whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a patriarchal society. When Elizabeth finds herself fired from her lab, she accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives — and the men who are suddenly listening — a lot more than recipes.

“Shrinking”

Starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford in one of this first television roles, “Shrinking” follows grieving therapist Jimmy (played by Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own.

“Slow Horses”

This darkly funny espionage drama follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 due to their career-ending mistakes. Led by their brilliant but irascible leader, the notorious Jackson Lamb (Academy Award winner Gary Oldman), they navigate the espionage world’s smoke and mirrors to defend England from sinister forces.

