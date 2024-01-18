Bank of America upgrades Apple stock to ‘Buy’ and ups price target to $225

Bank of America Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan on Thursday upgraded Apple stock to “Buy” from “Neutral” and raised his AAPL price target to $225 from $208 citing generative AI contributions to iPhone sales and the company’s upcoming Vision Pro spatial computer as sales drivers.

Patrick Seitz for Investor’s Business Daily:

‎

In a client note, Mohan predicted a “stronger multiyear iPhone upgrade cycle” as consumers replace older handsets to take advantage of generative AI features coming this year and next. Apple’s Vision Pro spatial computing headset also should provide a sales lift, he said. Preorders for the device begin Friday, with product availability starting Feb. 2. Mohan also forecast higher growth in services as Apple better monetizes its installed base.

‎

MacDailyNews Note: In Thursday morning trading, Apple shares are up $4.75 (+2.60%) to $187.43. Apple all-time high was set on December 14, 2023 at $199.62. Apple’s market value currently stands at $2.901 trillion, making it the second most valuable company in the world after Microsoft at $2.918 trillion.

‎

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.