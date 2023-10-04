iOS 17.0.3 tests do not show any impact to iPhone performance

No Comments

Initial tests of Apple’s iOS 17.0.3 update that addresses iPhone temperature issues show that there does not appear to be any impact to performance.

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus feature a gorgeous new and durable design, the Dynamic Island, a powerful 48MP Main camera, and A16 Bionic.
iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus

Mike Wuerthele for AppleInsider:

Early iPhone 15 hands-on experiences were strange to read, with a clear dichotomy. In those accounts, some phones were getting very hot, and some weren’t… Apple waited until September 30 to say something about it. At the time, they blamed the heating on Instagram and other apps, in conjunction with a bug in iOS 17.0.2 that was aggravating the issue.


MacDailyNews Note: Earlier today, Apple released iOS 17.0.3 to fix temperature issues with some iPhones.

In the hour and a half that the update has been available, we’ve updated a few of our iPhones with the patch and re-ran benchmarking we relied upon in some of our reviews.

We ran every benchmark we did in the reviews several times across multiple runs and users. In every case, we got what we saw in the studies, with little or no variance.


MacDailyNews Take: As always, it’s all in the apps you choose to run and those you allow to run in the background. For one particularly odious example, Meta’s apps (Facebook, Instagram) are notorious for hammering iPhones.



Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: