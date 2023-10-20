iPad Air Max? Apple said to be prepping iPad Air with giant display

Recent rumors have suggested that the next update to the iPad Air could see Apple offering a larger model. A recent DigiTimes report suggests that the sixth generation iPad Air will offer a 12.9-inch model.
Hartley Charlton for MacRumors:
Citing industry sources, DigiTimes highlighted that unlike the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, the 12.9-inch iPad Air will not feature a mini-LED display. The device will instead feature the same LCD technology used in the current, 10.9-inch iPad Air.
The iPad Air has only ever been available in a single size, so presumably a 12.9-inch iPad Air would be offered in addition to a separate model with a smaller screen, just like how the iPad Pro is offered in both 11- and 12.9-inch variants.
The rumors suggest that the 12.9-inch iPad Air could arrive sooner rather than later in the sixth incarnation of the device. The current iPad Air featuring the M1 chip launched over a year and a half ago, and a new model with the M2 chip is widely expected to launch in the coming months.
MacDailyNews Take: The 12.9-inch iPad Air (Nike would likely object to “iPad Air Max”). Starting at $699?
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.
1 Comment
Odd that the most recent ‘related’ link above is dated for 2014. Android hasn’t been sitting around so the current tablet Apple has as the line to meet is probably Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. At 14.6″, Apple’s upcoming offering of 12.9″ feels ‘safe’.
https://www.techradar.com/tablets/samsung-galaxy-tab-s9-ultra-review