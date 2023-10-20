iPad Air Max? Apple said to be prepping iPad Air with giant display

Recent rumors have suggested that the next update to the iPad Air could see Apple offering a larger model. A recent DigiTimes report suggests that the sixth generation iPad Air will offer a 12.9-inch model.

Hartley Charlton for MacRumors:

‎

Citing industry sources, ‌DigiTimes‌ highlighted that unlike the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, the 12.9-inch ‌iPad Air‌ will not feature a mini-LED display. The device will instead feature the same LCD technology used in the current, 10.9-inch ‌iPad Air‌.

The ‌iPad Air‌ has only ever been available in a single size, so presumably a 12.9-inch ‌iPad Air‌ would be offered in addition to a separate model with a smaller screen, just like how the ‌iPad Pro‌ is offered in both 11- and 12.9-inch variants.

The rumors suggest that the 12.9-inch ‌iPad Air‌ could arrive sooner rather than later in the sixth incarnation of the device. The current ‌iPad Air‌ featuring the M1 chip launched over a year and a half ago, and a new model with the M2 chip is widely expected to launch in the coming months.