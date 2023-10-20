China Vice Premier Ding meets with Apple CEO Cook

China’s Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang met with Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday, according to Chinese state radio.

Cook is in Beijing after attending the CEO conference of the third Belt and Road Forum which was held on October 18th.

Reuters:

China’s Vice Premier Ding Duexiang told Apple CEO Tim Cook the group was welcome to participate in developing China’s digital economy, as Cook made a surprise visit to Beijing less than a month after the Chinese launch of its iPhone 15. “China is willing to provide more opportunities for foreign-funded enterprises including Apple to develop in the country,” Ding told Cook in a meeting on Thursday, according to Chinese state radio. Cook said Apple was confident in the prospects of Chinese market, and was willing to strengthen cooperation with China in fields including high-end manufacturing and digital economy, the state radio reported.

MacDailyNews Take: Cook’s charm offensive continues.

