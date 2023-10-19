Apple TV+ cancels “The Problem With Jon Stewart”

Apple TV+ is canceling “The Problem With Jon Stewart” The New York Times reports citing “several people with knowledge of the decision.”

Benjamin Mullin, John Koblin, and Tripp Mickle for The New York Times:

‎

Jon Stewart’s show on Apple’s streaming service is abruptly coming to an end… Mr. Stewart and Apple executives decided to part ways in recent days, two of the people said. Members of the show’s staff were informed about its end on Thursday. Taping of episodes for the third season was scheduled to begin within a couple of weeks, one of the people said. Mr. Stewart and Apple executives had disagreements over some of the topics and guests on “The Problem,” two of the people said. Mr. Stewart told members of his staff on Thursday that potential show topics related to China and artificial intelligence were causing concern among Apple executives, a person with knowledge of the meeting said. As the 2024 presidential campaign begins to heat up, there was potential for further creative disagreements, one of the people said.

‎

MacDailyNews Take: Color us unsurprised.

“As per the teaser trailer, The Problem With Jon Stewart is that he’s/it’s not funny.” – MacDailyNews, August 5, 2021

See also: ‘The Problem with Jon Stewart’ on Apple TV+ is that it’s a flop – April 18, 2022

‎

