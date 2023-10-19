AT&T CEO: ‘We saw the strongest iPhone preorders we’ve had in many years’

AT&T CEO John Stankey said on Thursday that the carrier “saw the strongest iPhone preorders we’ve had in many years” in September.

Karishma Vanjani for Barron’s:

On Thursday morning, the No. 3 U.S. telecom company reported a profit of 64 cents for the third quarter, beating the 62 cents analysts tracked by FactSet were expecting. Revenue of $30.4 billion was up 1% from a year earlier and was slightly higher than the $30.2 billion Wall Street expected.

Part of the boost to sales came from Apple, late in the quarter.

CEO John Stankey said AT&T “saw the strongest iPhone preorders we’ve had in many years” in September. At the middle of last month, AT&T put Apple’s new iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max in stores with a trade-in offer of up to $1,000 in credit… T-Mobile and Verizon have their own offers for iPhones. MoffettNathanson founder and analyst Craig Moffett called the latest promotional deals from the Big Three “certainly very aggressive, but not meaningfully more so than last year.”

Stankey said he didn’t know whether the demand is unique to AT&T, but that the company saw customers upgrading to the new iPhones at a rate “higher than what we have seen in the last several quarters.”