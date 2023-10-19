U.S. FCC opens 6 GHz band to high-speed peer-to-peer Wi-Fi; Apple lauds move

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Thursday agreed to open the 6 GHz band to high-speed peer-to-peer Wi-Fi communication. Apple and others cheered the move.

Lauren Feiner for CNBC:

The agency unanimously voted to open the 6 GHz band to what what they call “a new class of very low power devices,” like wearable technology. The FCC expects it will “spur an eco-system of cutting-edge applications, including wearable technologies and augmented and virtual reality, that will help businesses, enhance learning opportunities, advance healthcare opportunities, and bring new entertainment experiences,” according to a press release. Meta cheered the move… “The 6 GHz band has become critical for the future of wireless connectivity,” Google’s hardware group, Pixel, said in a post on X… Apple similarly called the FCC vote “a positive step forward,” in a statement on Thursday.

MacDailyNews Note: In April 2020, then-U.S. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai circulated draft rules permitting unlicensed devices to operate in the 6GHz band. A Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking proposes to permit very low-power devices to operate across the 6GHz band, to support high data rate applications including high- performance, wearable, augmented-reality and virtual-reality devices.

