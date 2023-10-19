Apple mulls selling ads on its original podcasts

Historically, Apple hasn’t sold ads on the podcasts it produces, but now the company is contemplating selling ads on shows it owns and operates, Bloomberg News’ Ashley Carman reports Thursday citing “people familiar with the company’s plans.”

Ashley Carman for Bloomberg News:

‎

Apple is contemplating selling ads on shows it owns and operates, including those greenlit through the Apple TV team (such as limited series like The Line, Hooked, and Run, Bambi, Run.) The company already dipped into ad sales on an Apple-branded podcast in July when it announced that State Farm would sponsor the second season of its Apple News show After the Whistle.

So, someone at the company knows how to sell podcast ads and could, in theory, expand that work. But so far, the higher profile, narrative programming has remained ad-free.

‎

MacDailyNews Take: Apple has reportedly been working on a demand-side platform, or DSP. A DSP would allow advertisers to automate their ad purchases across Apple’s inventory, which includes advertisements in the App Store, News, and Stock apps which may expand further to Maps and Podcasts, too.

‎

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.