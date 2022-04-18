‘The Problem with Jon Stewart’ on Apple TV+ is that it’s a flop

Jon Stewart’s Apple TV+ show, “The Problem with Jon Stewart,” which debuted in September, has failed to gain traction in its first season and lags far behind its competitors on broadcast and cable TV.
Gerry Smith for Bloomberg News:
Last fall, about 180,000 U.S. homes saw the show’s first episode within the first seven days, according to the measurement firm Samba TV. By the fifth episode, which aired in early March, about 40,000 U.S. homes tuned in, down 78% from the season premiere.
To date, Apple hasn’t disclosed any viewership numbers for Stewart’s show, which since its debut has aired on a sporadic schedule.
Stewart’s predicament is hardly unique. The list of successful, prominent comedians who have hosted short-lived shows on Netflix or Hulu already includes Chelsea Handler, Michelle Wolf, the late Norm Macdonald, Joel McHale and Sarah Silverman. Years into the streaming revolution, the classic talk show format is still struggling to adapt. One problem is that people often watch streaming shows days or weeks after the programming initially aired, making it difficult for hosts to rely on jokes pegged to current events, long a pillar of traditional late-night programs.
Another challenge is that increasingly streaming services want programming that can appeal to subscribers around the world.
To judge by the program’s sluggish start, sticking to evergreen topics is no guarantee of success. Each hour-long episode of “The Problem” focuses on a single issue, such as gun control, race relations, the stock market or climate change…
Reviews have been mixed… “There’s no doubt Jon Stewart made much more of a splash in public discourse 20 years ago than he’s making today,” said Stephen Farnsworth, a professor of political science and international affairs at University of Mary Washington…
MacDailyNews Take: Color us unsurprised.
“As per the teaser trailer, The Problem With Jon Stewart is that he’s/it’s not funny.” – MacDailyNews, August 5, 2021
Jon Stewart is no longer in the zeitgeist. He hasn’t been in years.
In the U.S., the Democrat Party is no longer in the zeitgeist, either. People are fed up with the divisionary, racist, leftist, socialist bullshit.
Look at the polling. The reckoning is coming this November and in 2024.
democrats? except for the president, the gop pretty much controls everything so all that stuff you mention we are tired of, it’s the right who’s pushing all of it
Define “everything” please? Last I counted Dems controlled our social media communication and tech: Google, Twitter, Facebook, Apple, Microsloth, MSNBC, CBS, CNN. Our entertainment: Disney, most all Hollywood companies and huge % of actors, all but one of the late night comedy bunch are all liberals. In education higher education boards, profs, admins (and most of their staff) all liberals, teachers unions at lower level education again majority are libs…many of the largest cities and largest states in the country have liberal mayors and governors, also the Presidency, the Senate, the House of Representatives are dominated by Democrats. I wish the GOP controlled everything. We wouldn’t be in such a mess with inflation, the border, and impending war if they were.
Good morning, MacRaven:
I agree with you that Democrats control much more than the Presidency, as evidenced by all the offices, companies, and other entities you accurately list.
At risk of detailing this thread, which is about Stewart’s unfortunately boring Apple TV+ show, I’m curious if I may ask you why all of the professions you mention are in Democratic hands?
Not trying to be smarmy, but many of those people would otherwise be regarded as holding highly educated and intelligent positions (Professors, CEOs, etc.) — so why are some otherwise “smart people” or “elites” as you may call them, captured by the Democratic Party?
To be transparent, I’m not a “woke” leftist, just curious about your honest perspective as someone who is clearly intelligent and observant yourself, and yet not taken by these leftward ideas.
Lib/Dem/Prog professors, CEOs, etc. are either employed by the state or highly dependent on the whims of the state (taxation, antitrust, legislation, grants, etc.).
They are highly invested in the continuance and growth of government and therefore, wrongly, believe that an expanded role of government is a ‘”good thing.”
They’re not “smart,” they’re self-interested.
This is why the establishment, and all of the career employees in the federal government (FBI, IRS, etc.) reacted so violently to Trump (and Reagan before him) as Trump wanted to slash government regulation and, ultimately, reign in the size of government. Conservatives are an existential threat. The establishment worked in lockstep to protect itself, or so it thought – it may pay a big price for the current 48-month sham we are currently enduring.
Poling indicates that, in free and fair elections, the U.S. Democrat Party will be cast into the wilderness for a long time starting this November. Perhaps for a decade or more.
The entrenched gov’t teat-suckers and their media lapdogs will fight it tooth and nail, but the possibility will finally exist to reduce the appalling size of government, freeing Americans to once again pursue life, liberty, and happiness.
Thank you to “First Then” for answering that for me! Yep. Self-interest and power—power not to the people, but to the rulers. I survived 40 years of Ivy League employment. At least higher edu didn’t turn insanely woke until fairly recent history. A favorite quote I heard years ago is:
“Don’t let your mind be so open that your brain falls out.”
Sadly this is what has happened with in our new Woke World.
That you’re in Austin explains everything about your out-of-touch post.
If I want to be woke, I drink coffee not BS…
Stewart was never funny, interesting or particularly talented. He hit the right time with his schtick bit never expanded his appeal beyond his woke leftist hate filled base.
Jon Stewart has always been funny, interesting and extremely talented.
It takes a certain amount of intelligence to see that.
His current show on Apple TV+ covers many important topics.
Also, conservative right-wing cognitive bias prevents you from seeing that.
I’ve watched a few episodes and agree the show hasn’t gained traction. The topics are important and the guests are good. Somehow, I see that he doesn’t really educate. He sort of wants to be the media attack dog so he goes after some guests but doing so doesn’t uncover more information. It is just grandstanding. It is disappointing. He could do better with a sort of Frontline approach and try to be more of a documentary. He has the influence to gain access to information that would be good to know.
There’s probably a couple of problems with the show in terms of overall viewership . . . Up front, I’ll just say I happen to like it. Whether you come to the same conclusions or not, it deep dives into narrow topics and I do think the world needs more of that whether it’s from a conservative or liberal perspective. But, that’s also why it will likely fail. You probably eliminate half the audience just at the outset because it’s going to have a left lean . . . and then you lose at least half of those people because it’s a time investment where the entertainment piece is secondary to the seriousness of the topic. I think if there were three more shows like it from the left and four like it from the right — and people actually watched — we’d all bitch at each other more gracefully.