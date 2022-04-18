Apple should offer iPad users an iPadOS ‘pro mode’ – Gurman

Ahead of Apple’s developers conference, Bloomberg News‘ Mark Gurman suggests that Apple offer a “pro mode” in iPadOS for iPad users.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

In 2010, when Apple launched the original iPad, the device lacked multitasking, folders for apps, background audio playback and a unified email inbox. Those omissions were quickly rectified, and the iPad of today has nearly every feature you’d expect from a computer, but it does reflect the device’s ongoing software conundrum.

The current iPad Pro hardware remains well ahead of its operating system, iPadOS. The device now has an M1 chip, the same processor that powers a 13-inch MacBook Pro or 24-inch iMac. It’s way more powerful than needed to run iPadOS…

As Federico Viticci of MacStories and I discussed on the new Power On Twitter Spaces podcast last week, the iPad Pro should have three modes:

• A standard, touch-first mode with the normal home screen that is part of iPadOS today.

• A new option that turns on when you connect an Apple Pencil, optimizing icons, controls and user interface elements for that accessory.

• And, most importantly, a new “pro” mode that kicks in when the iPad is connected to a keyboard and trackpad, such as Apple’s own Magic Keyboard, or an external display.