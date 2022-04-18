Apple should offer iPad users an iPadOS ‘pro mode’ – Gurman

Ahead of Apple’s developers conference, Bloomberg News‘ Mark Gurman suggests that Apple offer a “pro mode” in iPadOS for iPad users.
Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:
In 2010, when Apple launched the original iPad, the device lacked multitasking, folders for apps, background audio playback and a unified email inbox. Those omissions were quickly rectified, and the iPad of today has nearly every feature you’d expect from a computer, but it does reflect the device’s ongoing software conundrum.
The current iPad Pro hardware remains well ahead of its operating system, iPadOS. The device now has an M1 chip, the same processor that powers a 13-inch MacBook Pro or 24-inch iMac. It’s way more powerful than needed to run iPadOS…
As Federico Viticci of MacStories and I discussed on the new Power On Twitter Spaces podcast last week, the iPad Pro should have three modes:
• A standard, touch-first mode with the normal home screen that is part of iPadOS today.
• A new option that turns on when you connect an Apple Pencil, optimizing icons, controls and user interface elements for that accessory.
• And, most importantly, a new “pro” mode that kicks in when the iPad is connected to a keyboard and trackpad, such as Apple’s own Magic Keyboard, or an external display.
MacDailyNews Take: This is a great idea:
Imagine an “iOS Pro” mode.
Turn on iOS Pro on your iPad Pro
1. Tap Settings > General, and make sure iOS Pro is turned on.
2. There is no step two.
Hey, we can dream, can’t we?
— MacDailyNews, December 29, 2015
What a horrible idea. Overt complication.
So basically Apple’s version of DeX with a macOS interface…
No, not at all. There’s nothing about this that even suggests a Mac UI.
And the obvious solution… When a keyboard and trackpad/mouse are connected to iPad Pro (Bluetooth or direct connect), the iPad switches on-the-fly to the world’s best interface for computers with keyboard and mouse (or equivalent). The Mac interface. It’s still running iPadOS, but it looks and feels like a Mac, with familiar arrow cursor. If keyboard lacks F-keys, a narrow strip along bottom of iPad screen becomes a configurable “Touch Bar” (where arrow cursor cannot travel). User has option to remain in iPad mode (not switch to Mac mode), how it currently works with keyboard/trackball connected.
I’ve been suggesting the same thing for years.
But let’s get the idea of the Mac UI out of the way, please. Just like Windows on the small Surface screens, the ‘Mac UI isn’t suitable. I can run my ‘Mac from my iPad Pro 12.9”. It’s not pleasant. Even with the stylus, too many things are just too small to tap. Microsoft gets around this by taking the high screen rez and lowering it to the point where you can tap, but that cuts the usable screen down to a quarter of what it would be for much software. We don’t the want that! Too many people aren’t thinking this through.
What Gurman is asking for is a Pro windowing UI, and a better UI for the file system. It doesn’t have to look like our Macs. My Magic Keyboard works pretty well, though I’d like to see a few improvements. But I don’t want a full fledged Mac UI.
The iPad is going from simple to convoluted…driven by a subgroup of techno geeks and tech YouTubers with no concept of why the ipad was originally so successful…it’s simplicity. These were the same people that called the ipad a big iPhone, when we were using it (1st gen) to remote into our storage arrays and IBM tape library’s. It was a computing device from day one, but these guys couldn’t wrap their heads around that, and it did it with simplicity. Apple, don’t muck up a good thing, don’t let the tail wag the dog.
I would be happier if Apple stopped dumbing down the Mac, as it creeps more towards a locked down iOS experience.
Once Jobs gleefully showed how beautiful fonts could work on computers. Now Apple doesn’t want you to select your own fonts. Every OS prioritizes user tracking above all else. iOS and iPads are thin clients and nothing more.