Redesigned Netflix app now supports tvOS 15 video player, new Siri Remote

Netflix is rolling out new update to Apple TV users that supports the tvOS 15 player when you’re watching a TV show, movie, standup, documentary, or any other visual content. Netflix is also delivering support for Apple’s second generation Siri Remote, released nearly a year ago on May 21, 2021.

José Adorno for 9to5Mac:

Update 2.1.23 started rolling out a few days ago (via Reddit), and thanks to the automatic update system on the Apple TV, it should be appearing for Netflix users by now. With tvOS 15, TV show and movie titles appear in large type on the bottom left area of the screen when the progress bar is presented. Episode titles appear in smaller type just above the name of the series. A new info button also appears, which is a visual cue for the content details page where you can restart an episode, browse more episodes, and see video descriptions. That said, Netflix is another streaming service to no longer include a swipe-down interface for managing video language, captions, and sound output settings thanks to the tvOS 15 interface.

MacDailyNews Take: Netflix unfortunately still declines to participate in the Apple TV app.

MacDailyNews Note: Today is Good Friday. As we enjoy spending time with family and friends this long Easter weekend, we want to thank you so much for visiting MacDailyNews throughout the year and for making us a part of your day. We really appreciate it!

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]