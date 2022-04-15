Apple preps several new Macs powered by four distinct next-gen ‘M2’ chips

Apple has begun internal testing of several new Mac models powered by next-generation M2 chips, Mark Gurman reports for Bloomberg citing “developer logs.”
Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:
The company is testing at least nine new Macs with four different M2-based chips… according to the logs, which were corroborated by people familiar with the matter. The move is a key step in the development process, suggesting that the new machines may be nearing release in the coming months.
The new machines being tested include:
• A MacBook Air with an M2 chip, codenamed J413. This Mac will have eight CPU cores, the components that handle the main processing, and 10 cores for graphics. That’s up from eight graphics cores in the current MacBook Air.
• A Mac mini with an M2 chip, codenamed J473. This machine will have the same specifications as the MacBook Air. There’s also an “M2 Pro” variation, codenamed J474, in testing.
• An entry-level MacBook Pro with an M2 chip, codenamed J493. This too will have the same specifications as the MacBook Air.
• A 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and “M2 Max” chips, codenamed J414. The M2 Max chip has 12 CPU cores and 38 graphics cores, up from 10 CPU cores and 32 graphics cores in the current model, according to the logs. It will also have 64 gigabytes of memory.
• A 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, codenamed J416. The 16-inch MacBook Pro’s M2 Max will have the same specifications as the 14-inch MacBook Pro version.
• A Mac Pro, codenamed J180. This machine will include a successor to the M1 Ultra chip used in the Mac Studio computer.
MacDailyNews Take: We cannot wait to see those Mac Pro benchmarks!
For reference, Apple’s M1 chip family features:
M1
• 8-core CPU with 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores
• Up to 8-core GPU
• 16-core Neural Engine
M1 Pro
• Up to 10-core CPU with 8 performance cores and 2 efficiency cores
• Up to 16-core GPU
• 16-core Neural Engine
• 200GB/s memory bandwidth
M1 Max
• 10-core CPU with 8 performance cores and 2 efficiency cores
• Up to 32-core GPU
• 16-core Neural Engine
• 400GB/s memory bandwidth
M1 Ultra
• 20-core CPU with 16 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores
• Up to 64-core GPU
• 32-core Neural Engine
• 800GB/s memory bandwidth
