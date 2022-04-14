Beyond Apple’s defaults, you can customize your Apple Watch workouts

While you can use any compatible fitness app to track activities on the Apple Watch, Apple’s native Workout app gives many options. Still, you may find you’d like to go beyond Apple’s default settings.

Victoria Song for The Verge:

This is especially true if you’re following a training plan, have specific targets you’d like to hit, or want to choose which metrics you see on screen during your activity.

The good news is that you can totally customize the Workout app to better suit your needs…

While some activities automatically record splits, these are usually at set distances. Let’s use running as an example. The Workout app defaults to recording your mile splits. However, you may want to mark your own segments. For instance, if you’re running fartleks — a type of unstructured speed training — you may want to note when you switched up speeds. Or, perhaps you’d rather know how you did running up a hill versus a flat stretch. Maybe you’d like to note laps on a track. This isn’t limited to running, either. You may find this helpful for other activities, like cycling, HIIT, or even strength workouts.

Whatever the reason, here’s how to create segments:

• During your workout, raise your wrist and double-tap the screen.

• A summary of that segment should pop up.

• Repeat as many times as needed.

• End workout as you normally would.

• After the workout, you can then view segment details in the Fitness app on your iPhone.