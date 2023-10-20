Apple TV+ cracks Nielsen’s Top 10 streaming chart with ‘The Morning Show’

Apple TV+ made its second appearance on the Nielsen Top 10 streaming chart with The Morning Show season 3 episode 3. Viewership was up 21% over the week prior to 422 million viewing minutes, helping boost it to 10th on the streaming originals list.

Katie Campione for Deadline:

[Suits] reclaimed its status as No. 1 on the Nielsen streaming charts for the week of September 18 to 24, after being bumped to second place last week by Netflix’s Virgin River. Suits, which has now spent 13 weeks overall at the top of the charts racked up another 1.8B viewing minutes across Netflix and Peacock during this interval. Virgin River had to settle for third place this week, despite a very strong 1.2B minutes viewed. That’s because Elemental pushed its way to No. 2 with 1.3B.

MacDailyNews Take: Congrats to the cast and crew of The Morning Show!

Here is Nielsen’s full Top 10 overall streaming chart:



Here is Nielsen’s full Top 10 streaming chart for originals:



