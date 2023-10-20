Apple expected to release iOS 17.1 on Tuesday, October 24th

Currently wrapping up its beta testing period, Apple is expected to release iOS 17.1 to the general public on Tuesday, October 24th with some notable new features, bug fixes, and performance improvements.

Last week, the French regulatory group ANFR leaked Apple’s iOS 17.1 release date.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

iOS 17.1 also fixes a slew of bugs and performance issues that have plagued some iPhone users over the last month. Here’s what Apple says is fixed: • Home key support for Matter locks

• Improved reliability of Screen Time settings syncing across devices.

• Fixes an issue that may cause the Significant Location privacy setting to reset when transferring an Apple Watch or pairing it for the first time

• Resolves an issue where the names of incoming callers may not appear when you are on another call

• Addresses an issue where custom and purchased ringtones may not appear as options for your text tone

• Fixes an issue that may cause the keyboard to be less responsive

• Crash detection optimizations (all iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 models)

• Fixes an issue that may cause display image persistence

MacDailyNews Note: Read about the new features coming to iOS 17 next Tuesday with the release of iOS 17.1 in the full article here.

