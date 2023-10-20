How to play Apple Podcasts with Amazon’s Alexa

You can ask Amazon’s Alexa to play your favorite Apple Podcasts in some forty countries and regions around the world.

Here’s what you need

• An Amazon Fire TV or Amazon Echo speaker

• The iPhone, iPad, or Android device that you used for setup

• The Amazon Alexa app installed on your device

To use all of the features with Apple Podcasts on Alexa, make sure that you update to the latest version of iOS or iPadOS. You should also check the App Store or the Google Play Store to see if there are updates to the Amazon Alexa app.

If you need help setting up or using Alexa, your Amazon Echo device, or your Fire TV device, get help from Amazon.

Apple Podcasts for Alexa is only available in some countries and regions (see note below).

Set up Apple Podcasts with Alexa

To start or resume an episode with Alexa from the point where you left off, link Apple Podcasts to the Amazon Alexa app.

Open the Amazon Alexa app, then tap the More tab at the bottom of the screen. Tap Settings. Scroll down and tap Music & Podcasts. Tap Link New Service, then tap the Apple Podcasts button. Tap Enable to Use, then tap Settings. Tap Link Account, then authenticate with Face ID, Touch ID, or your passcode.

You can also enable the Apple Podcasts Skill in the Alexa Skill store on the web.

Ask Alexa to play Apple Podcasts

Say something like “Alexa, play Wow in the World on Apple Podcasts.” If you don’t want to say “on Apple Podcasts” each time, you can make Apple Podcasts your default podcast service.

Open the Amazon Alexa app, then tap the More tab at the bottom of the screen. Tap Settings. Tap Music & Podcasts. Under Settings, tap Default Services. Under Podcasts, tap Change. Tap Apple Podcasts.

Note: Explicit content is not supported with Alexa in some countries and regions.

Disable Apple Podcasts in Alexa

Open the Amazon Alexa app, then tap the More tab at the bottom of the screen. Tap Settings. Tap Music & Podcasts. Tap Apple Podcasts. Tap Disable Skill.

Disabling the Apple Podcasts Skill also unlinks your Apple Podcasts account from the Amazon Alexa app.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple Podcasts for Alexa is available in Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Denmark, Ecuador, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Türkiye, United Kingdom, and United States.

