Apple seeds new iOS 17.1 RC ahead of public release next week

Apple on Friday seeded the second Release Candidate (RC) build of iOS 17.1, featuring build version 21B77. The new RC build comes just before Apple is expected to release iOS 17.1 to the public next Tuesday.

Zac Hall for 9to5Mac:

‎

The new updates include a range of new and improved features for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Mac.

For example, Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 gain the new Double Tap gesture feature for interacting with the display without touching it.

iPhone users gain the ability to use AirDrop over the internet when devices with long transfers go out of AirDrop range. StandBy mode introduces more ways to control how the always-on display behaves on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro. Apple Music introduces new ways to favorite artists which will contribute to a new playlist in the future.